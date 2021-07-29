expand
July 31, 2021

WCU, Mississippi Braves host Autism Awareness Day

By Special to the Item

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

William Carey University and the Mississippi Braves hosted Autism Awareness Day July 25 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Special jerseys designed for the occasion were auctioned to benefit Center Ridge Outpost, a summer camp for autistic children and adults sponsored by TEAAM Autism – a non-profit, volunteer organization made up of parents, family members, educators and service providers in the field of autism.

The live broadcast of the Mississippi Braves vs. Biloxi Shuckers match-up included an interview with Dr. Mark Yeager, executive director of TEAAM Autism and coordinator of special education programs at the WCU School of Education.

“Center Ridge Outpost is the first and only camp of its kind in the state. It offers children with autism the opportunity to experience a real summer camp, an opportunity they might not otherwise get,” Yeager said.

“TEAAM Autism focuses on advancing the service potential for Mississippians with autism, as well as those who serve and support them. It is the state’s central source of information about autism-related services and resources. Through our support network, parents and professionals can get help with their questions and concerns – and link up with resources in the autism community.”

Gabe Hauptmann threw out the first pitch at Autism Awareness Day. He is the grandson of Dr. Lynne Houston, WCU associate vice president for university enhancement.

For more information about TEAAM Autism and Center Ridge Outpost, visit www.teaam.org.

