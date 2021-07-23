expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Volleyball Assembles Staff for 2021 Season

By Special to the Item

Published 4:07 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

OXFORD, Miss.— Ole Miss volleyball head coach Kayla Banwarth has announced the final additions to her staff for the 2021 season with two former George Mason standouts in Sam Greenslade and Brad Creamer joining the program.

“I am thrilled about the newest additions to our staff. Adding Brad and Sam to an already impressive group will help propel Ole Miss volleyball to the next level,” said Banwarth.
“Everyone on my staff has an intense drive to learn, get better and succeed. It makes me excited to get in the gym with them.”

A five-time letterwinner for the Patriots at outside hitter, Greenslade will work as a graduate manager for the Rebels. A 2021 All-EIVA Second Team selection, Greenslade racked up a total of 174 kills and 22 service aces this past season. He ranked third in the EIVA with a total of 1.85 digs per set and finished his Mason career tied for third in program history with a total of 110 service aces.

A former middle blocker Creamer will serve as a volunteer assistant for the Rebels working with the Ole Miss defense. The 2021 All-EIVIA Second Team selection was also tabbed as a 2021 AVCA All-America Honorable Mention as a redshirt-senior. Creamer finished the season leading the Patriots with a total of 54 blocks and ranked second on the squad with 11 solo blocks.

Creamer and Greenslade join Banwarth along with assistant coaches Beau Lawler and Maggie Scott, coordinator of operations Kendra Cunningham and graduate manager Maddie Beal.

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissVB,Facebook at Ole Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at @olemissvb. You can also follow head coach Kayla Banwarth on Twitter @KaylaBanwarth2.

More News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

News

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

News

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

News

William Carey University announces fall registration

News

Today is July 23, 2021

News

University Professor is One of Five Mississippians Appointed to PRSA College of Fellows

News

Pearl River massage therapy program receives hands-on donation

News

2022 Special Olympics USA Games Calls Upon Artists To Create Original Cauldron For Opening Ceremony

News

City of Picayune moves forward with MDOT agreement on adopting I-59 interchanges

News

Today is July 22, 2021

News

Affiliate of the Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6

News

Shreveport tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

News

Project safe neighborhoods cases result in two Shreveport men going to federal prison

News

Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180-million health care fraud scheme

News

AG Lynn Fitch reaches settlement with Santander for deceptive auto loan practices

News

Milford man admits receiving child sex abuse images through the Internet

News

Mississippi man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

News

Highland County man charged with attempted hate crime related to plot to conduct mass shooting of women, illegal possession of machine gun

News

Richlands man sentenced to prison time for possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosives device

News

Hyde-Smith votes to hit the brakes on starting infrastructure debate

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft of property suspects

News

Airport, roads and other projects discussed by Supervisors

News

Aldermen approve letter of support seeking funding for construction of new hospital

News

Today is July 21, 2021