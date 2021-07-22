University Professor is One of Five Mississippians Appointed to PRSA College of Fellows

Jackson, Miss.) – William D. Moak, Belhaven University’s Chair of the Communications Department, is one of only five Mississippians to be inducted into the honorary Public Relations Society of America ’s (PRSA) College of Fellows.

Only 350 leading professionals and educators from around the country have been elected to this prestigious organization, serving the communications community.

“Every member of PRSA’s College of Fellows has contributed in extraordinary ways to the advancement of the communications profession, through proven accomplishment, leadership and mentoring expertise,” said Michelle Olson, APR, 2021 PRSA Chair. “I congratulate the Class of 2021 for their ongoing commitment and contributions to PRSA as well as the wider communications community.”

To qualify for admittance, the communications professional must be a current PRSA member, have at least 20 years of experience, hold the Accredited in Public Relations (APR) credential and have demonstrated superior professional performance in the practice and teaching of public relations.

“I am thrilled to be able to join this group, which has only about 350 members nationwide and is considered to be the pinnacle of one’s public relations career,” said Moak. “Being admitted to the College of Fellows is something I have wanted to do for a long time and is the result of an extensive application process, requiring the help of many people.”

Moak joins 13 other public relations professionals in the College of Fellows Class of 2021. They will be inducted at a virtual celebration on Sunday, October 10, and then honored at a Toast and Medallion Presentation at the Orlando World Center Marriott on Saturday, October 16. Members of the College of Fellows serve in PRSA Chapter, District, Professional Interest Sections and National leadership positions.