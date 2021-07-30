expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

By Special to the Item

Published 5:40 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that two defendants from Shreveport have been sentenced in the Western District of Louisiana.

Carnell L. Briggs, a/k/a “Bankroll” and “Bug,” 23, of Shreveport, was sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, to spend 49 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release on firearms charges. Briggs, a local rapper, was arrested on September 15, 2020, only months after serving a federal sentence for possession of a stolen firearm in the Western District of Louisiana. Agents of the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force executed an outstanding arrest warrant for illegal use of a weapon on Briggs at his girlfriend’s apartment. The warrant had been issued as a result of Briggs being implicated in a recent shooting in Shreveport. Agents knocked on the door and Briggs answered, holding a 9mm pistol. He was immediately taken into custody. Briggs admitted to agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) that he purchased the firearm soon after being released from federal prison and knew he was prohibited from having a firearm in his possession.

Dschwadraa D. Wesley, 26, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to spend 120 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. Wesley was charged in a federal indictment with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to the charge on January 5, 2021. The charge stems from an incident which occurred on February 3, 2020, when Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a domestic call at a residence. Law enforcement officers began to search for and located a vehicle in which Wesley was a passenger. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. During the lengthy pursuit, officers observed Wesley throw something out of the window into a ditch. Other officers stopped and searched the ditch and recovered a 9mm pistol which had been reported stolen in November 2019. When the vehicle finally came to a stop, Wesley was arrested and taken into custody. He admitted to possessing the firearm and knew that it was illegal for him to do so as a person convicted of a felony offense. Wesley’s prior convictions are for possession with intent to distribute narcotics (2013) and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2015).

The ATF, U.S. Marshal Service Task Force, and Shreveport Police Department conducted these investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon B. Brown and Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the cases.

These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.

More News

Attracting birds to your backyard

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attracting birds to your backyard

News

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

News

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

News

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

News

Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender of Attempted Enticement of a Minor

News

Nearly 80 Briefs Support Mississippi, Urging Supreme Court to Empower Women, Promote Life

News

Three Plead Guilty to their Roles in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

News

Community Center construction stalled

News

State health officials urge residents to get vaccinated

News

Biloxi Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter Following Vehicle Accident at Keesler Air Force Base

News

Today is July 30, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

SBA Announces Opening of Paycheck Protection Program Direct Forgiveness Portal

News

$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

GCVHCS to use mobile medical unit Aug. 4 at VFW Post 380 in Picayune

News

WCU, Mississippi Braves host Autism Awareness Day

News

Today is July 29, 2021

News

PRC SPCA holding pet sale to help cats and dogs find forever homes

News

Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

News

Today is July 28, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man

Education

Hornets to get new scoreboard

News

Hospital administrator asks public to get vaccinated due to increase in cases