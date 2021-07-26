Today is July 26, 2021

National All or Nothing Day

National All or Nothing Day is observed on July 26 of every year. Today is a day that encourages people to break everything that has been holding them back from doing what they want. Everyone in the world will have at the least one thing to overcome, from their fear of failing or trying, due to various reasons.

**

Bagelfest Day

Celebrated on July 26th, every year. The day is to enjoy with bagels, bread that is crunchy with a hole. Reported to be introduced in the United States by the Jewish immigrants.

**

Bagel Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients

Unsalted butter or nonstick cooking spray, for greasing the baking dish

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces breakfast sausage, casing removed (8 sausages) (see Cook’s Note)

2 cups whole milk

3/4 cup half-and-half

Pinch of cayenne

8 large eggs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/3 cups packed baby spinach

2 large plain bagels, split and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 1/3 cups shredded provolone

8 ounces cream cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 tablespoons everything bagel seasoning

Directions

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter or cooking spray. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up any clumps with a wooden spoon, until brown, about 5 minutes; transfer to a bowl with a slotted spoon. Whisk together the milk, half-and-half, cayenne, eggs, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Fold in the sausage, spinach, bagels and 3/4 cup of the provolone, then pour into the prepared baking dish. Dot the top with the cream cheese and sprinkle all over with the everything bagel seasoning and remaining provolone (see Cook’s Note). Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake until the casserole is puffed, golden brown at the edges and set in the center, about 45 minutes more. Let cool 15 minutes before serving.

NOTE:

You can also use 1 1/3 cups crumbled cooked breakfast sausage. This casserole can be baked right away or assembled the night before, refrigerated and baked the following morning. Let the chilled casserole sit at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes before baking.

SOURCE: www.foodnetwork.com

**

The Department of Justice (DOJ) was founded in 1870, but in its first four decades of operation, it hired rent-a-cop investigators, that were usually borrowed from other government agencies–including the Secret Service. Finally, on July 26,1908, the division assembled a dedicated aggregation of its own.

U.S. Attorney General Charles Bonaparte hired 10 experienced, former Secret Service agents that morphed to 34–and–eventually–three hundred.

Meanwhile, J. Edgar Hoover joined the Department in 1917; he was promoted to special assistant to Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer in 1919, and by 1924, was the acting director of the Bureau of Investigation. The entity officially became known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1935.

Hoover remained Director until his 1972 death, but his reign was sullied by controversy and corruption; today, the Senate approves prospective Director nominees, and limits service to one, ten-year term.