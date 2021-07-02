Today is July 2, 2021

Wrong Trousers Day

Wrong Trousers Day will be observed on July 2 this year, and we owe it to the British for creating an event where the wackiest bottom wear can also help raise awareness for an important cause. Whether from the comfort of your own home, school, or workplace, everyone has a chance to participate in this national event, which aims to raise funds for children’s hospitals and hospices across the U.K. Not only does observing this day help support sick children and their families, but it also brings communities together in a fun way, which is why we are excited about this day. The idea is fairly straightforward — to participate, simply don the weirdest trousers you own (or raid your parents’ closets), keeping the rest of your outfit normal, and get ready to raise some awareness (and a few eyebrows) as you show off your look and donate for the “right to look wrong.”

World UFO Day

World UFO Day serves as a way for everyone to come together and watch the skies on the same night in search of UFOs, but that’s not its only purpose. Many see the holiday as a way to spread knowledge and awareness of UFOs, making a case for their existence, and hoping to make disciples out of the dubious. So why July 2? For many, this date represents the anniversary of the famed and all-but-confirmed 1947 incident in Roswell, New Mexico.

Serve up a slice of sweet flavor

Pie is delicious any time of year, but especially when seasonal fruits are included in the recipe. When the weather warms up, mouthwatering blueberries are in season, making this an ideal time to enjoy some blueberry pie. According to Peggy Brusseau, author of “The Contented Vegan” (Head of Zeus), fresh blueberries help to make a memorable pie, especially when paired with apple, which brings sweetness and a contrast in texture.

Home chefs can use Brusseau’s recipe for “Blueberry Apple Pie” to create their own delicious dessert. This recipe is designed for those who adhere to a vegan diet, but bakers can substitute a traditional pie crust if desired.

Blueberry Apple Pie

Makes 1 large pie

1 quantity Vegan Shortcrust Pastry (see below)

2 medium apples

21⁄4 pounds fresh blueberries

1⁄4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

(Alternative: Use 1 tablespoon oat bran instead of the flour)

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line an 111⁄4 inch pie dish with half of the pastry, and prepare the top crust.

Peel, core and slice the apples. Spread the apple slices over the bottom of the pastry base. Tip the blueberries into the pie dish, and spread evenly to cover the apples.

Mix together the sugar and flour in a small bowl, and sprinkle the mixture evenly over the berries.

Position the prepared top crust over the pie, seal together the edges of the pastry and pierce the top crust with a fork or knife.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the pastry is golden and crisp.

Cool and serve.

Vegan Shortcrust Pastry

Makes top and bottom pie crust

1 cup all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

23⁄4 ounces coconut oil

1⁄3 cup fine cornmeal

Measure the flour into a large bowl. Add the coconut oil and ‘cut’ it into the flour, using a fork or table knife, to create an even texture throughout. Add the cornmeal, working it in the same way to create an even texture.

Add 1⁄2 cup ice cold water, and quickly work it into the dough with your fingertips. Shape the dough into a ball, cover the bowl and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, and up to 24 hours.

Remove the pastry from the refrigerator 20 to 30 minutes before use, and bring to room temperature. Lightly flour your work surface and a rolling pin. Keep a little extra flour to one side, to use as needed.

Divide the dough in two, and knead one portion on the work surface to ensure an even consistency. Roll out the pastry into a round or rectangle, as required, to a thickness of 1⁄4 inch.

Lift the pastry into the pie dish and press into place, trimming off any excess. Roll the remaining pastry in the same way, to make the top crust, or to line a second pie dish.