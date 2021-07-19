expand
July 19, 2021

Today is July 19, 2021

By Special to the Item

Published 9:35 am Monday, July 19, 2021

National Daiquiri Day

Today’s the perfect day to indulge in a daiquiri. The famous cocktail combines rum, citrus juice, and sugar (or another sweetener of your choice) to make a delicious and refreshing beverage.

**

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

 

Original recipe yields 1 servings

Ingredient

  • 2 large strawberries, hulled 
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice 
  • ¾ cup chilled lemon-lime soda 
  • 4 cubes ice

Directions

  • Step 1

In the container of a blender, combine the strawberries, sugar, lemon juice and lemon-lime soda. Add the ice and blend until smooth. Pour into a fancy glass to serve.

**

Ship Ahoy!

Watch out if you are planning a golf outing in Chicago any time soon; your foursome might encounter a U.S. Navy destroyer crossing the fairway, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. Actually, it would be a golf cart decked out as a destroyer — specifically the USS Hollister, which saw service in the Pacific between 1946 and 1974.  Greg Machak built the destroyer-cart as his entry in a contest that’s part of an annual charity event. He came up with the notion as a way to honor his uncle, 91-year-old Joe Vercellotti, who served as Chief Engineer on the Hollister.

**

Did you know?

Business owners preparing to fully reopen have much to look forward to in the months ahead. A rapidly growing population of fully vaccinated potential customers looking to get out of the house should benefit business owners’ bottom lines, and the work to prepare a business and keep it safe might have gotten a little easier as well. In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that the constant cleaning of surfaces and chairs is largely unnecessary. As scientists have learned more about the COVID-19 virus, they’ve learned that airborne transmission of the virus is much more likely than transmission of the virus through surfaces. Though it’s still best to routinely clean high-touch surfaces like door knobs and card machines, and restaurants must still adhere to normal cleaning procedures so customers can enjoy safe, clean dining experiences, going all-out to clean and disinfect other surfaces throughout a business several times per day is likely unnecessary.

