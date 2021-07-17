Today is July 17, 2021

World Emoji Day

There is an emoji for everything. Today is the day to celebrate emojis which changed texting for the world for everyone.

***

Emoji Fries

Ingredients

for 4 servings

3 russet potatoes, peeled and cooked

3 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons bread crumbs

1 egg

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

peanut or vegetable oil, for frying

Preparation

In a bowl, smash the cooked potatoes with a fork or potato masher until are light and fluffy. Add the cornstarch, flour, bread crumbs, egg, salt, and pepper and mix until a slightly crumbly dough forms. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and roll out to about ½ inch (1.25 centimeter) thick. With a mason jar lid or cookie cutter, cut out circles from the dough. Shape them into any emoji or design you’d like with tools like spoons, straws, toothpicks, forks, and your fingers. Place the shapes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Heat the oil in a large, deep pot until it reaches 350°F (180°C). Add the emojis and fry for 1-2 minutes, or until golden brown. Drain on a paper towel or cooling rack and sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

(Source: https://tasty.co/recipe/emoji-fries)

**

Book returned three centuries overdue

It’s not unusual these days to see reports of library books being returned years and even decades late, but a church library in Sheffield, England boasts the return of a book that has been overdue for some 300 years. The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] says the book was returned recently with a note of apology. Rev. Canon Keith Farrow, vice dean at Sheffield Cathedral, confirms that the book in question is a 1704 edition of The Faith and Practice of a Church of England Man. It turns out that it was found among the possessions of a deceased woman residing in Wales who left a note that the book should be returned to the church library upon her death. Farrow explains that back in the day when the Cathedral was just a church, it was well known for its lending library. He jokingly told reporters that “I’m trying to work out what the librarian’s fine would be – you never know, we might get a new roof or something with the fine! But I did promise the family I wouldn’t charge them the fine – they’ve returned the book and that’s wonderful.”