July 15, 2021

Today is July 14, 2021

By Special to the Item

Published 8:41 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

A dream comes true

Gwen Goldman dreamt of becoming a bat girl for the New York Yankees. It took 60 years, but she made the grade recently at Yankee Stadium, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. Ms. Goldman was 10 years old when she sent a letter to the team’s offices in 1961 and accepted the negative reply she received. She kept that letter of response and recently her daughter forwarded it to the team’s current general manager Brian Cashman who fulfilled Goldman’s girlhood dream.

**

Pandemonium Day

The word ‘pandemonium’ first came about in the 17th century. It was used in the poem ‘Paradise Lost’ by the author John Milton. This is one of the most famous and brilliant pieces of poetry. It re-tells the biblical story of Adam and Eve, and how they are tempted by Satan.

Pandemonium is a hybrid of the Greek word ‘pan’ and the Latin word ‘daemonium’. Pan means ‘all’ and daemonium means ‘devil.’ Pandemonium is the capital of Hell in the poem Paradise Lost. it is where all of the demons reside. Of course, when it is used in the modern day, it does not have such frightening implications. Instead, it stands for all things that are unpredictable, disorganized, and chaotic.

Pandemonium Day has been designed to help you to get your life back. If you feel like your life is too predictable, boring, scheduled, and orderly, then this is the day for you to throw the rulebook out of the window and do something that you have always wanted to do.

**

Chicken, ham, and Swiss roulades

Serves 4

8          small chicken cutlets (about 11⁄2 pounds total)

8          thin slices cooked ham

8          thin slices Swiss cheese

4          tablespoons olive oil

6          cups mixed greens

1          cup grape tomatoes, halved

1          tablespoon white wine vinegar

1⁄4       cup whole-grain mustard

Heat oven to 400 F. Season the chicken with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Roll up each cutlet with 1 slice of the ham and 1 slice of the Swiss cheese. Skewer the roulades closed with toothpicks.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the roulades and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the skillet to an oven and roast the roulades until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the greens and tomatoes with the vinegar, the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the roulades and mustard.

