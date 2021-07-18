Tereza Janatova Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Alum Selected as Recipient of Competitive Spring Sports Award

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s tennis alum Tereza Janatova has been awarded one of 21 postgraduate scholarships by the NCAA for women’s student-athletes competing in spring sports. Janatova achieved a 4.0 GPA in her first year towards a master’s of science degree in engineering and had a 3.95 GPA majoring in engineering at the University of Mississippi.

Janatova has received a one-time, $10,000 scholarship from the NCAA Postgraduate Committee. A total of 21 NCAA women’s sports student-athletes are selected among golf, lacrosse, outdoor track and field, rowing, beach volleyball, softball, tennis and water polo for the award. The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Committee awards up to 126 scholarships annually between both male and female NCAA student-athletes.

Janatova competed at Ole Miss from 2016-2021 and earned multiple academic achievements throughout her Rebel career. In 2021 she was voted as the ITA Southern Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award winner for both her academic success and voluntary contributions to the Oxford community. She also was voted as the SEC Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year this past season. Janatova is a five-time ITA Scholar-Athlete (2017-2021) and six-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient (2016-2021). Janatova was recognized twice on the women’s tennis SEC Community Service Team in both 2018 and 2019.

In her career, Janatova earned an overall 114-65 record, including a 62-26 record in singles and 55-39 record in doubles. Janatova dominated the competition in dual singles competitions, earning a record of 41-12 in 53 decisions. The 2021 season marked Janatova’s best season to date as she achieved career-high rankings in both singles at both No. 80 and No. 44 in the nation. Janatova was a member of four Ole Miss teams to reach the NCAA Team Championships in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021. The 2018 Rebels reached the NCAA Sweet 16, the furthest Janatova advanced in her career. Individually, Janatova earned one SEC Player of the Week honor for earning a victory in the Rebels’ win at No. 14 UCF in 2020.

Janatova, known as “Terka”, has the goal of combining her passions for both mechanical engineering and sport in her future post-academic career.

For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWTennis, on Facebook at OleMissWTennis and on Instagram at OleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter, @MarkBeyers.