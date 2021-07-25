expand
Ad Spot

July 26, 2021

Sumrall accepted to rural physicians program

By Special to the Item

Published 4:33 pm Sunday, July 25, 2021

JACKSON, Miss – Lauren Sumrall, a Poplarville native and junior at Mississippi College, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). Sumrall is the daughter of Christina Miller and Ken Sumrall.

Created in 2007, MRPSP identifies college sophomores and juniors who demonstrate the necessary commitment and academic achievement to become competent, well-trained rural primary care physicians in our state. The program offers undergraduate academic enrichment and a clinical experience in a rural setting. Upon completion of all medical school admissions requirements, the student can use the scholarship at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine or William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

During medical school, each MRPSP scholar may receive $30,000 per year based on available funding. Consistent legislative support of MRPSP translates to 61 medical students receiving a total of $1,830,000 to support their education this fall. In addition to the legislative support, 3 privately funded scholarships are also awarded from the Madison Charitable Foundation, the Selby and Richard McRae Foundation, and the Medical Assurance Company of Mississippi. Additional benefits include personalized mentoring from practicing rural physicians and academic support.

Upon completion of medical school, MRPSP scholars must enter a residency program in one of five primary care specialties: family medicine, general internal medicine, pediatrics, medicine-pediatrics, or obstetrics/gynecology. The MRPSP Scholar must provide four years of service in a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of 15,000 or fewer population located more than 20 miles from a medically served area.

The MRPSP provides a means for rural Mississippi students to earn a seat in medical school, receive mentoring during the medical school application process, earn a $120,000 medical school scholarship in return for four years of service and learn the art of healing from practicing rural physicians.

For more information, contact MRPSP Associate Director Steven Carter at 601-815-9022, jscarter@umc.edu or http://mrpsp.umc.edu.

More News

$200,000 Mega Ca$h Winner Visits Lottery Headquarters

COVID-19 cases as of July 25, 2021

Paul D. Guichet Appointed to Coast Electric Board of Directors

Atlanta Braves #10 prospect Freddy Tarnok struck out nine over 5.1 innings of two-run ball

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

$200,000 Mega Ca$h Winner Visits Lottery Headquarters

News

COVID-19 cases as of July 25, 2021

News

Paul D. Guichet Appointed to Coast Electric Board of Directors

News

Today is July 26, 2021

News

Belhaven University Dance Department to Welcome New Professor

News

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Destruction of Property in Burning of Banner Taken from Church

News

Prolific Tax Cheat Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

News

Jury Convicts Former IRS Employee of Fraud

News

Jackson Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

News

Sumrall accepted to rural physicians program

News

Dedication for Mississippi Writers Trail marker in honor of the late  Professor Dorothy Shawhan set for July 23 at Delta State

News

Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Replenish Key Victims of Crime Act Program

News

Southern Miss Singers Win Awards and Direct Shows

News

Major Charles Haynes appointed as coordinator of officer- involved shootings, the criminal information center, and the digital forensics unit

News

Update – Impaired Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit and Run St. Tammany Crash

News

Today is July 25, 2021

News

National  Audubon Society Announces Creation of Audubon Delta, New Executive Director Dawn O’Neal

News

Mercurio Presented with Milton E. Ahlerich Distinguished Leadership Award at the NCS4’s 12th Annual National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Corps’ Data Shows Yazoo Pumps Will Not Protect Backwater Communities

News

Today is July 24, 2021

News

Checkpoint nets two suspects for drug violations

News

Supervisors discuss the importance of residents caring for parks

News

Rains and projects discussed by Council

News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction