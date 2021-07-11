Stockett Qualifies For U.S. Amateur

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will once again be represented at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship after Blair Stockett qualified for the prestigious tournament.

The senior follows Ashley Gilliam, who advanced to match play in the 2019 Championship held at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

Stockett finished sixth in her Sectional Qualifier at Walnut Grove Country Club this week after shooting a 1-under 71. She picked up a huge eagle on the par-5 16th tee and forced her way into a three-player playoff for the final qualifying spot.

On the second playoff hole, the Jackson, Mississippi, native sunk a birdie putt to clinch a berth at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

This year’s tournament will be held at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, on Aug. 2-8, featuring 156 players. The competition will consist of 36 holes of stroke play over the first two days before the field is cut to 64 for match play. Beginning with the Round of 64 on Aug. 4, the action will air on the GOLF Channel. NBC’s Peacock will also stream match play on Aug. 5-6.

