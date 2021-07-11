expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

Stockett Qualifies For U.S. Amateur

By Special to the Item

Published 10:34 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will once again be represented at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship after Blair Stockett qualified for the prestigious tournament.

The senior follows Ashley Gilliam, who advanced to match play in the 2019 Championship held at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

Stockett finished sixth in her Sectional Qualifier at Walnut Grove Country Club this week after shooting a 1-under 71. She picked up a huge eagle on the par-5 16th tee and forced her way into a three-player playoff for the final qualifying spot.

On the second playoff hole, the Jackson, Mississippi, native sunk a birdie putt to clinch a berth at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

This year’s tournament will be held at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, on Aug. 2-8, featuring 156 players. The competition will consist of 36 holes of stroke play over the first two days before the field is cut to 64 for match play. Beginning with the Round of 64 on Aug. 4, the action will air on the GOLF Channel. NBC’s Peacock will also stream match play on Aug. 5-6.

For more information on the Bulldog golf program, follow on Twitter and Instagram and like on Facebook by searching “HailStateWG.”

More News

Winning streak snapped by Wahoos on Sunday, 10-4

USM polymer professor earns Department of Energy Early Career Research Award

Picayune Police Department Summer Camp to offer free movie day to more than 260 residents

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault on a law enforcement officer

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Winning streak snapped by Wahoos on Sunday, 10-4

News

USM polymer professor earns Department of Energy Early Career Research Award

News

Picayune Police Department Summer Camp to offer free movie day to more than 260 residents

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault on a law enforcement officer

News

Today is July 12, 2021

News

Ransomware Attacks Target Companies and Consumers Alike: Having Paper and Offline Backups Can Reduce Harms and Risks

News

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

News

East Hartford Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Fentanyl Analogue

News

Former Employee of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Indicted for Stealing More Than $10 Million Worth of HIV Medication

News

Mississippi Teen Pleads Guilty to Arson

News

First Round of Documents Digitized in Governors’ Letters Project, Volunteers Needed

News

Ocean Habitats installed Mini Reef # 5,000 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. on July 8

News

Today is July 11, 2021

News

Warden Man Sentenced To 23 Years for Child Sex Trafficking and Production of Child Pornography

News

Former Louisiana Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

News

Arlington Doctor Convicted in Pill Mill Case

News

Albion Man Sentenced To Over 21 Years In Prison

News

Former Casino Employee Sentenced for Theft

News

Garden City Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

News

Former Grass Seed Company Manager Sentenced to Federal Prison for Schemes to Defraud Simplot and Its Customers

News

Mississippi Match 5 Co-winner Quick Picks Way to Win

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in locating missing person

News

Today is July 10, 2021

News

AG Lynn Fitch sues Google for antitrust violations