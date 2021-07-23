expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

By Special to the Item

Published 5:03 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

The College has maintained its Overall Distinction ranking for nine years.

 

 

Spring Hill College has been recognized for its commitment to engaged, hands-on education by Colleges of Distinction, a one-of-a-kind guide for college-bound students. The College has maintained its ranking as an overall College of Distinction, Catholic College of Distinction, and Alabama College of Distinction since 2012. The College has also received a distinction in three particular areas:  Business, Nursing, and Career Development since 2018.

 

Colleges of Distinctions’ selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. The award is given to only those that adhere to these four key areas: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes.

 

E. Joseph Lee, PhD, President of Spring Hill College said, “We are honored to achieve this level of distinction. It’s a true acknowledgment of Spring Hill’s efforts to focus on every student’s unique set of abilities, their specific goals, and providing a campus community where they can thrive.”

 

Colleges of Distinction founder Wes Creel said, “It’s inspiring to see Spring Hill College commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to succeed in and beyond their college years.”

 

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. Its website provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

More News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

News

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

News

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

News

William Carey University announces fall registration

News

Today is July 23, 2021

News

University Professor is One of Five Mississippians Appointed to PRSA College of Fellows

News

Pearl River massage therapy program receives hands-on donation

News

2022 Special Olympics USA Games Calls Upon Artists To Create Original Cauldron For Opening Ceremony

News

City of Picayune moves forward with MDOT agreement on adopting I-59 interchanges

News

Today is July 22, 2021

News

Affiliate of the Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6

News

Shreveport tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

News

Project safe neighborhoods cases result in two Shreveport men going to federal prison

News

Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180-million health care fraud scheme

News

AG Lynn Fitch reaches settlement with Santander for deceptive auto loan practices

News

Milford man admits receiving child sex abuse images through the Internet

News

Mississippi man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

News

Highland County man charged with attempted hate crime related to plot to conduct mass shooting of women, illegal possession of machine gun

News

Richlands man sentenced to prison time for possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosives device

News

Hyde-Smith votes to hit the brakes on starting infrastructure debate

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft of property suspects

News

Airport, roads and other projects discussed by Supervisors

News

Aldermen approve letter of support seeking funding for construction of new hospital

News

Today is July 21, 2021