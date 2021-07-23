expand
July 23, 2021

Shuckers stymie Braves in series opener, 1-

By Special to the Item

Published 1:18 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

PEARL – Tuesday night was a good night for pitching at Trustmark Park. Despite a season-high 7.0 innings of one-run baseball from Odalvi Javier (L, 5-3), the Mississippi Braves fell to the Biloxi Shuckers, 1-0, in the first of the six-game set.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first between the in-state rivals in Pearl this season. The clubs are scheduled to meet 30 times in 2021.
Early on, the story of the night was missed opportunities. Biloxi placed runners at the corners with no one out, but Javier pitched around the single and error, benefitting from a strikeout, fly out, and 21st caught stealing of the season by Shea Langeliers. The M-Braves back stopper leads minor league baseball throwing out 21-of-40 would-be base stealers.
The M-Braves opened the bottom of the third inning with a Riley Unroe triple, but Biloxi starter Noah Zavolas (W, 3-5) got a strikeout and double play to work his way out of the jam.
Javier’s season-best performance resulted in 75 of his 93 pitches going for strikes, walking none, striking out five, and scattering four hits. The definition of a tough-luck loss in his 13th game, and 12th start of the season. He lowered his season-ERA to 2.93, ranking third in the Double-A South behind Max Meyer and Jake Eder. Zavolas tossed 7.0 shutout innings, earning his first win against the M-Braves in four starts.
Daysbel Hernandez struck out two and retired all six batters he faced over the final two innings on Tuesday night.
The M-Braves will try to stop their current three-game losing streak on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Victor Vodnik (0-2, 4.50) will start for the M-Braves against a to-be-determined starter for the Shuckers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.
Wednesday’s Promotions:
  • First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day
  • Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, “Join Us 4 A Jackson” and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.
  • Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.
For tickets and more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

