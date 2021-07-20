expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

RICE -- Environmental conditions or improper spraying can allow paraquat sprayed on soybean fields to drift onto nearby rice fields, causing damage to the crop. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Ben Lawrence) Alt text -- Rows of small plants show yellowed tops in a field.

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

By Special to the Item

Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By Bonnie Coblentz

MSU Extension Service

STONEVILLE, Miss. — Researchers are learning how to manage rice fields when paraquat drifts onto them early and late in the season, but what impact this herbicide has on grain quality and what happens when drift occurs midseason are still unknowns.

These questions are at the heart of doctoral research Tameka Sanders is doing at the MSU Delta Research and Extension Center in Stoneville. Her work began in the 2019 growing season and will conclude after the 2021 season.

Paraquat is frequently used to burn down weeds in soybean fields before planting and again to dry the plants in preparation for harvest. Rice is extremely susceptible to damage from this herbicide. In the Delta, rice fields are frequently located adjacent to fields where paraquat is used. Environmental conditions or improper spraying can allow the chemical to drift from the intended fields onto rice fields, causing damage.

“The problem is that oftentimes, rice is grown right across the turnrow from soybean fields or other crops,” Sanders said. “When you are spraying the soybeans, paraquat can move onto the rice. It depends on the rate and the growth stage, but this drift potentially can totally kill the rice or harm it so badly that the yield is greatly reduced.”

Sanders, a Greenville native, is continuing a research project addressed by two other graduate students under the leadership of Jason Bond, a weed scientist in Stoneville who works with both the MSU Extension Service and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station.

“Paraquat can injure any crop when sprayed at the wrong time, but no matter when it contacts rice, it’s not a good time,” she said.

Wind, temperature, spray equipment, the height of the sprayer, and many other factors influence drift, or the chemical’s unintended movement onto another crop. Previous research looked at paraquat drift during early- and late-season rice development.

“My project bridges the gap between the two,” Sanders said. “We wanted to learn what happens to rice during its entire life cycle if it comes in contact with paraquat.

”Data collection will reveal how rice responds to different rates of paraquat exposure, multiple paraquat exposures, exposure to both paraquat and glyphosate, and paraquat’s effect on grain quality. Bond said the last part of the research is significant.

“The most unique part of this project is examining the effect of paraquat on the quality of the actual kernels of rice,” he explained.

Once evaluated, this data will help inform growers’ decisions on how best to manage crops when rice fields have been exposed to paraquat drift.

“A bad exposure may lead the farmer to back off spending money on inputs, while, if the field recovers from a mild exposure, that grower may decide to pour in inputs in hopes of helping the crop make up the yield difference,” Bond said.

“When a drift event happens, we never know the rates and what the yield reduction will be, but this research will give us data on what kind of yield and grain quality losses are expected when rice is hit with drift at different points in the growing season,” he said.

More News

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

Ole Miss’ Corral selected to watch list for Davey O’Brien Award

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

Breaking News

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

News

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

News

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

News

Southern Pipe & Supply named top 100 workplace for millennials by Fortune Magazine

News

Mississippi Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 55

News

MBI issues missing/endangered child alert

News

MDNHA at The Delta Center named to National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network

News

Cash 3 Triples Pay Out Nearly $190,000!

News

Today is July 19, 2021

News

Fatal crash takes life of Carriere woman who just graduated police academy

News

Prepare for hurricane season with new home inventory app

News

Treasury returns $30 million in unclaimed money

News

USM Forms Partnership with Air Force Air University on Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science Program

News

Nurse practitioner arrested for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft

News

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

News

Federal Relief Resources for Renters and Landlords

News

LSU political communication area head Nathan Kalmoe’s ‘With Ballots and Bullets’ wins two prestigious book awards

News

Today is July 18, 2021

News

FBI asks for help identifying alleged bank robber

News

Being The Voice for The Voiceless: Rehabilitating Abused Animals

News

PRC School District holds budget hearing