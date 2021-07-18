expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2021

Prepare for hurricane season with new home inventory app

By Special to the Item

Published 12:14 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. — Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney is encouraging Mississippians to take stock of their possessions and document those items using a new cellphone app. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) launched the new Home Inventory App earlier this year. It makes it easy for consumers to create and protect a record of their belongings and offers tips on disaster preparation and filing claims.

The NAIC Home Inventory App features the ability to:

  • group belongings by category
  • scan barcodes for accuracy
  • upload and export photos with ease
  • find disaster preparation advice
  • review information about filing insurance claims

The NAIC Home Inventory App can be accessed from the App Store and Google Play.

“There are other insurance-related things you can do to protect yourself in the event of a storm,” said Commissioner Chaney. “Don’t forget to review your insurance coverage and make sure you are familiar with your policies. If you have questions, contact your insurance agent or insurer.”

Flood damage is generally not covered by a standard homeowners or renter’s insurance policy. If you don’t have flood insurance and are considering purchasing a policy, remember there is a 30-day waiting period if you buy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Some insurance policies have a special deductible for losses caused by named storms. The insurer applies this deductible only when a named storm causes damage. This deductible is separate and different from the normal deductible in a homeowners policy.

If you need assistance with an insurance question or claim, call 601-359-3569, email consumer@mid.ms.gov or visit www.mid.ms.gov

More News

EMCC claims 2020-21 NJCAA Softball Academic Team of the Year honors

Ole Miss Duo Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

News

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

News

Southern Pipe & Supply named top 100 workplace for millennials by Fortune Magazine

News

Mississippi Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 55

News

MBI issues missing/endangered child alert

News

MDNHA at The Delta Center named to National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network

News

Cash 3 Triples Pay Out Nearly $190,000!

News

Today is July 19, 2021

News

Fatal crash takes life of Carriere woman who just graduated police academy

News

Prepare for hurricane season with new home inventory app

News

Treasury returns $30 million in unclaimed money

News

USM Forms Partnership with Air Force Air University on Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science Program

News

Nurse practitioner arrested for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft

News

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

News

Federal Relief Resources for Renters and Landlords

News

LSU political communication area head Nathan Kalmoe’s ‘With Ballots and Bullets’ wins two prestigious book awards

News

Today is July 18, 2021

News

FBI asks for help identifying alleged bank robber

News

Being The Voice for The Voiceless: Rehabilitating Abused Animals

News

PRC School District holds budget hearing

News

Railroad upgrades, maintenance at Port Bienville

News

Lumpkin to continue to serve on MASS

Breaking News

Picayune Police officer fired after being arrested by FBI

News

Today is July 17, 2021