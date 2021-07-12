expand
Picayune Police Department Summer Camp to offer free movie day to more than 260 residents

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 10:58 am Monday, July 12, 2021

Parents and their children can enjoy a free showing of the movie Abominable this Wednesday as part of the Picayune Police Department’s annual Summer Camp.

Typically the summer camp is a week long event where children get to learn about a variety of topics and spend time with police officers. But due to the pandemic, Capt. Theresa Milar said the decision was made back in February to offer a free movie day to the community instead.

The event is set for July 14, at the Acadiana Cinemas in Picayune. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the movie will start at 10 a.m.

Milar said there are a total of 262 free seats available between two theaters at the local cinema, so the free movie will be first come first serve. She also asks that those who get in line don’t save a spot for anyone who may be “on the way” to ensure those who arrive on time have a fair chance to enjoy the free movie.

This event is being sponsored by donations typically used to fund the annual summer camp. It is the second in a series this year; the first one took place two weeks ago. Milar said that since there was money left over, the decision was made to hold it again. The first iteration drew in 160 people.

There is no registration required, and it is open to all Pearl River County residents.

Consideration to hold the annual summer camp will be revisited next year, Milar said.

For more information about this event, call Milar at 601-273-1602.

Milar said she would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who sponsored this year’s event.

