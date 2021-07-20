expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

By Staff Report

Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Investigators with the Picayune Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in the north end of the city.

According to a departmental release, the robbery occurred at the First National Bank branch located at 721 Cooper Road on Monday at 3:32 pm.

Officers arrived on scene after being dispatched to a call that a hold up just occurred at the bank. Witnesses stated that an unidentified black female entered the bank and walked up to one of the tellers and presented a note that stated she was demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money from the teller, the suspect left the bank and drove away in a black Jeep Liberty. It appears as though the vehicle was spray painted using a flat black paint, but may have been red at some point since red paint was visible at the back of the vehicle where the spare tire mounts.

The suspect left the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect was wearing a pink top, multicolored leggings and appeared to be wearing a wig, the release states.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest in this case is asked to contact Capt. Rhonda Poche at 601-798-7411 or 601-337-6544, Det. Aaron Grob at 601-273-1863 or by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

More News

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

Ole Miss’ Corral selected to watch list for Davey O’Brien Award

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

Breaking News

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

News

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

News

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

News

Southern Pipe & Supply named top 100 workplace for millennials by Fortune Magazine

News

Mississippi Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 55

News

MBI issues missing/endangered child alert

News

MDNHA at The Delta Center named to National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network

News

Cash 3 Triples Pay Out Nearly $190,000!

News

Today is July 19, 2021

News

Fatal crash takes life of Carriere woman who just graduated police academy

News

Prepare for hurricane season with new home inventory app

News

Treasury returns $30 million in unclaimed money

News

USM Forms Partnership with Air Force Air University on Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science Program

News

Nurse practitioner arrested for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft

News

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

News

Federal Relief Resources for Renters and Landlords

News

LSU political communication area head Nathan Kalmoe’s ‘With Ballots and Bullets’ wins two prestigious book awards

News

Today is July 18, 2021

News

FBI asks for help identifying alleged bank robber

News

Being The Voice for The Voiceless: Rehabilitating Abused Animals

News

PRC School District holds budget hearing