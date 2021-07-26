Paul D. Guichet Appointed to Coast Electric Board of Directors

KILN, Miss. – Paul D. Guichet of Diamondhead, Miss., was recently appointed to the Coast Electric Power Association Board of Directors. Guichet will serve as one of three representatives for Coast Electric members in Hancock County. The board is comprised of three representatives for each county Coast Electric serves – Hancock, Harrison and Pearl River. Guichet was appointed to fill an open seat after the death of long-time Coast Electric board member James Ginn.

Guichet is familiar with Coast Electric as he previously served as the chairperson of the Coast Electric Community Trust Committee, a group of co-op members who make determinations about community grant allocations for the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. He was also part of the Board of Managers for CoastConnect, Coast Electric’s broadband internet subsidiary, until he accepted his appointment on the Coast Electric board.

Guichet is the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Before taking his position at the Community Foundation, he served as the Vice President of Development and Marketing at The Peoples Bank and served in various roles for Hancock Bank from 1995-2012.

What might be even more impressive than his professional achievements is Guichet’s commitment to our community. He has taken on leadership roles of boards including those at INFINITY Science Center, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Knight Nonprofit Center, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, Rotary of Biloxi, Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, Ochsner Memorial Hospital, Rotary of Diamondhead, the Diamondhead Property Owners Association, the Diamondhead Business and Professional Association and more. He has been named as a One Coast Outstanding Community Leader and has participated in the Hancock and Gulf Coast Leadership classes. Guichet served our country as an officer in the United States Air Force and has degrees from Tulane and Louisiana State University.

Cooperatives are not-for-profit organizations led by boards made up of consumer-owners of the company. They are an important part of the co-op structure and ensure member needs are being represented.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Paul,” said Coast Electric President and CEO Ron Barnes. “His leadership on our Community Trust Committee and the CoastConnect Board of Managers has already made a positive impact in our community. I know he will be a great representative for our members as he works on their behalf.”

For more information about Coast Electric, cooperative policies and structure, visit www.coastepa.com.