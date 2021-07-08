Paul Anthony Thigpen

July 6, 2021

Funeral Services for Bro. Paul Anthony Thigpen, age 58, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Lee’s Chapel #1 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Kyle Thigpen will officiate the service.

