July 23, 2021

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

By Special to the Item

Published 4:21 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Special to the Item

NEW ORLEANS – Ole Miss track & field had 22 total student-athletes named USTFCCCA All-Academic, while both the Rebel men’s and women’s team earned the team distinction as well in the USTFCCCA’s yearly academic awards release on Thursday.

Nearly 2,000 Division I student-athletes earned the distinction for 2021. To be eligible, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and completed at least one of the following two accomplishments during the 2021 season: either finish the indoor season ranked in the top-96 in an individual event (or top-48 in a relay event); or, compete at any round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships (including the East and West preliminary rounds).

Furthermore, this is the first time in program history the Rebel men have earned the team honor after posting a 3.17 team GPA, and the fourth such honor for the Rebel women since their first in 2017 after a strong 3.52 team GPA in 2021. In order to earn the team award, teams must own a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher.

A record 15 Rebel women earned the individual distinction: Skylar Boogerd (Exercise Science), Alex Brooks (Health Studies), Jalani Davis (Psychology), Jayda Eckford (Law Studies), Anna Elkin (Social Work), Ryann Helmers (Multi-Disciplinary Studies), Maddie King (Economics), Samara McConnell (Exercise Science), Elizabeth Nix (Accountancy), Clio Ozanne-Jaques (Exercise Science), Lyndsey Reed (Dietetics and Nutrition), Victoria Simmons (Biological Science), Sara Van Aken (Exercise Science), Loral Winn (Journalism) and Olivia Womack (Legal Studies).

Meanwhile, seven Ole Miss men were honored: Cole Bullock (General Engineering), Michael Coccia (Managerial Finance), Marcus Dropik (General Business), Elijah Dryer (Criminal Justice), Mario Garcia Romo (Chemistry), Ben Savino (Mechanical Engineering) and Robinson Snider (Mechanical Engineering).

Team Honors

Ole Miss Women – 3.52

Ole Miss Men – 3.17

Women’s All-Academic Honorees (15):

Skylar Boogerd – Exercise Science

Alex Brooks – Health Studies

Jalani Davis – Psychology

Jayda Eckford – Law Studies

Anna Elkin – Social Work

Ryann Helmers – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Maddie King – Economics

Samara McConnell – Exercise Science

Elizabeth Nix – Accountancy

Clio Ozanne-Jaques – Exercise Science

Lyndsey Reed – Dietetics and Nutrition

Victoria Simmons – Biological Science

Sara Van Aken – Exercise Science

Loral Winn – Journalism

Olivia Womack – Legal Studies

Men’s All-Academic Honorees (7):

Cole Bullock – General Engineering

Michael Coccia – Managerial Finance

Marcus Dropik – General Business

Elijah Dryer – Criminal Justice

Mario Garcia Romo – Chemistry

Ben Savino – Mechanical Engineering

Robinson Snider – Mechanical Engineering

