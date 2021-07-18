expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2021

Ole Miss Football Adds Offensive Line Transfer from Utah

By Special to the Item

Published 12:18 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Mis head football coach Lane Kiffin officially announced the addition of transfer offensive lineman Orlando Umana on Friday.

Umana, who will be immediately eligible, joins the Rebels after spending four years at Utah where he appeared in 40 career games, including 26 starts. 22 of those starts came at center for the Utes.

Battling injury, Umana appeared in just one game for Utah during a shortened 2020 season. As a junior, he earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention honors in 2019 after starting 12 games at center.

Umana played in all 14 games on the offensive line as a sophomore in 2018, starting four at left guard and the last nine at center for Utah. The Sacramento, California, native allowed three sacks in 348 pass blocks in 2018. As a true freshman, Umana played in all 13 games on special teams in 2017, including three appearances on the offensive line.

Prior to his time at Utah, Umana was a two-way prep star at Grant Union High School in Sacramento. He was a two-time first-team Sacramento Bee All-Metro selection and earned first-team Maxpreps All-Sac-Joaquin Section accolades as a senior. Umana also participated in track, finishing second in the Delta League as a junior in the discus and shot put.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

More News

EMCC claims 2020-21 NJCAA Softball Academic Team of the Year honors

Ole Miss Duo Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

News

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

News

Southern Pipe & Supply named top 100 workplace for millennials by Fortune Magazine

News

Mississippi Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 55

News

MBI issues missing/endangered child alert

News

MDNHA at The Delta Center named to National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network

News

Cash 3 Triples Pay Out Nearly $190,000!

News

Today is July 19, 2021

News

Fatal crash takes life of Carriere woman who just graduated police academy

News

Prepare for hurricane season with new home inventory app

News

Treasury returns $30 million in unclaimed money

News

USM Forms Partnership with Air Force Air University on Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science Program

News

Nurse practitioner arrested for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft

News

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

News

Federal Relief Resources for Renters and Landlords

News

LSU political communication area head Nathan Kalmoe’s ‘With Ballots and Bullets’ wins two prestigious book awards

News

Today is July 18, 2021

News

FBI asks for help identifying alleged bank robber

News

Being The Voice for The Voiceless: Rehabilitating Abused Animals

News

PRC School District holds budget hearing

News

Railroad upgrades, maintenance at Port Bienville

News

Lumpkin to continue to serve on MASS

Breaking News

Picayune Police officer fired after being arrested by FBI

News

Today is July 17, 2021