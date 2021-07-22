expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Ole Miss’ Ealy Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

By Special to the Item

Published 4:51 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

DALLAS – For the third straight day, an Ole Miss player finds himself on a preseason watch list.

Junior running back Jerrion Ealy was named to the watch list for the 2021 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.

The award, which will name its 32nd recipient in 2021, is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Ealy led the Rebels in all rushing categories in 2020 with 147 carries for 745 yards and nine touchdowns. Ealy has also hauled in 15 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown.

The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native ranked No. 25 in the FBS last season with 132.1 all-purpose yards per game. His 11 total touchdowns ranked No. 26. Ealy recently earned first-team preseason All-America honors from Phil Steele as an all-purpose player.

Ealy has tallied one kick return touchdown each of the last two seasons. He returned a second quarter kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown last year vs. LSU in Baton Rouge. It was the sixth 100-yard touchdown return in school history and longest since 2012. Ealy has averaged 26.3 yards per return over the course of his career, a mark that is top 20 amongst active leaders.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

More News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

News

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

News

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

News

William Carey University announces fall registration

News

Today is July 23, 2021

News

University Professor is One of Five Mississippians Appointed to PRSA College of Fellows

News

Pearl River massage therapy program receives hands-on donation

News

2022 Special Olympics USA Games Calls Upon Artists To Create Original Cauldron For Opening Ceremony

News

City of Picayune moves forward with MDOT agreement on adopting I-59 interchanges

News

Today is July 22, 2021

News

Affiliate of the Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6

News

Shreveport tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

News

Project safe neighborhoods cases result in two Shreveport men going to federal prison

News

Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180-million health care fraud scheme

News

AG Lynn Fitch reaches settlement with Santander for deceptive auto loan practices

News

Milford man admits receiving child sex abuse images through the Internet

News

Mississippi man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

News

Highland County man charged with attempted hate crime related to plot to conduct mass shooting of women, illegal possession of machine gun

News

Richlands man sentenced to prison time for possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosives device

News

Hyde-Smith votes to hit the brakes on starting infrastructure debate

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft of property suspects

News

Airport, roads and other projects discussed by Supervisors

News

Aldermen approve letter of support seeking funding for construction of new hospital

News

Today is July 21, 2021