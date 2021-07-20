expand
July 21, 2021

Ole Miss’ Corral selected to watch list for Davey O’Brien Award

By Special to the Item

Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas – Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral continues to haul in preseason honors as the junior signal-caller was named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award on Tuesday.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

Corral, who was one of 80 players named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday, passed for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns last year, while completing over 70 percent of his passes.

Corral, a preseason All-America selection, became just the fourth SEC player ever to finish as NCAA leader in total offense per game (384.9) last season, joining Pat Sullivan (1970), Rex Grossman (2001) and Johnny Manziel (2012).

The Ventura, California, native finished No. 5 in the FBS in passing yards per game (333.7), No. 7 in passing TDs (29), No. 9 in passing efficiency (177.6) and No. 11 in passing yards per completion (14.5).

The junior signal-caller is the returning SEC leader in eight separate categories. He also led the SEC with eight completions of 40 yards or more.

The 45th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.



