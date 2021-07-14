expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Ole Miss’ Corral, Jones to Join Kiffin at SEC Media Days

By Special to the Item

Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Lane KiffinMatt Corral and Jaylon Jones will represent Ole Miss next week during 2021 SEC Football Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

The trio of Rebels will appear in the afternoon on day two of the festivities on Tuesday, July 20, along with Kentucky. All four days of SEC Media Days (July 19-22) will be televised on SEC Network.

Corral, a preseason All-America selection, returns as the Rebels’ primary signal caller and is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. The Ventura, California, native completed over 70 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards and 29 TDs last year in a 10-game season.

Corral became just the fourth SEC player ever to finish as NCAA leader in total offense per game (384.9) last season, joining Pat Sullivan (1970), Rex Grossman (2001) and Johnny Manziel (2012).

The junior signal-caller also finished No. 5 in passing yards per game (333.7), No. 7 in passing TDs (29), No. 9 in passing efficiency (177.6) and No. 11 in passing yards per completion (14.5). Corral is the returning SEC leader in eight separate categories. He also led the SEC with eight completions of 40 yards or more.

Jones, who has appeared in 39 career games in an Ole Miss uniform, has battled injuries over the last few seasons, but earned first team Freshman All-America honors in 2016. The Allen, Texas, native has tallied 127 total tackles and 15 pass breakups during his career.

Jones has also been a dangerous weapon on special teams, averaging over 26 yards per return on 34 attempts, including two touchdowns. Jones missed most of the 2018 season after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the opener vs. Texas Tech. He competed in four games last season before sustaining an upper body in jury that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

More News

Biden-Harris Administration Invests $307 Million in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in 34 States and Puerto Rico

Acreage Reporting Deadlines Approaching

HORNE Capital Closes Sale of Metro Mechanical to Fidelity Building Services Group

M-Braves promote Indigo Diaz to M-Braves roster, activate Hendrik Clementina

News

Biden-Harris Administration Invests $307 Million in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in 34 States and Puerto Rico

News

Acreage Reporting Deadlines Approaching

News

HORNE Capital Closes Sale of Metro Mechanical to Fidelity Building Services Group

News

USM’s Office of University Communications Earns Statewide Recognition 

News

USM Group Participating in Inaugural V-Quad Teams Cohort

News

Congressman Thompson Reveals District & State Level Data Detailing Benefits of Child Tax Credit 

News

Today is July 14, 2021

News

Jerry Willis appeal against two life sentences denied by court of appeals

News

North Hancock Whitney Branch in Picayune to close in fall

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in locating runaway juvenile

News

Today is July 13, 2021

News

Winning streak snapped by Wahoos on Sunday, 10-4

News

USM polymer professor earns Department of Energy Early Career Research Award

News

Picayune Police Department Summer Camp to offer free movie day to more than 260 residents

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault on a law enforcement officer

News

Today is July 12, 2021

News

Ransomware Attacks Target Companies and Consumers Alike: Having Paper and Offline Backups Can Reduce Harms and Risks

News

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

News

East Hartford Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Fentanyl Analogue

News

Former Employee of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Indicted for Stealing More Than $10 Million Worth of HIV Medication

News

Mississippi Teen Pleads Guilty to Arson

News

First Round of Documents Digitized in Governors’ Letters Project, Volunteers Needed

News

Ocean Habitats installed Mini Reef # 5,000 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. on July 8

News

Today is July 11, 2021