July 13, 2021

Ocean Habitats installed Mini Reef # 5,000 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. on July 8

By Special to the Item

Published 10:02 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida – Ocean Habitat’s unique  ‘mini-reef’ structure attracts marine life and filters waters threatened by pollution and over-development. Installed under docks, the 3’x2’x2’ artificial reefs support hundreds of fish when fully developed and filter up to 30,000 gallons of water a day per unit.

“We strive to fulfill our mission of bringing coastal waters to life” said David Wolff, Ocean Habitats founder. “Installations like this are always exciting when you think about what 5,000 mini reefs do in the water and show residents of Florida are taking action to protect the paradise they live in.”

Beginning at 2:00 pm this Thursday July 8th, 2021 on Santa Rosa Beach work will begin to install Mini Reef # 5,000.  Once deployed, these units working with all the other Mini Reefs in the State will filter over 54.7 billion gallons of water and help grow over 2.5 million fish, shrimp and crabs every year.

Philippe Cousteau has stated previously, “We must challenge ourselves to do something to change the direction our planet is headed.  The mini-reef distribution addresses local water health and quality so please consider this opportunity to act.”.

