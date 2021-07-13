expand
July 15, 2021

The north branch of Hancock Whitney in Picayune will close in the fall. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

North Hancock Whitney Branch in Picayune to close in fall

By Staff Report

Published 5:07 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The north branch of Hancock Whitney bank in Picayune will close in the fall, according to a letter sent out to customers dated July 8, 2021.

In the letter, customers are alerted to the impending closure of one of only two locations of the banking institution in the city, specifically the one located at 2400 Highway 11.

The date of the closure listed in the letter will be Oct. 8, 2021.

“Deposit accounts will transfer to our Picayune Southside Financial Center at 229 Memorial Blvd., Picayune,” the letter states.

In the letter, customers who currently have safe deposit boxes at the north branch are advised that additional information pertaining to the boxes will be sent to them soon.

Two messages left with the banking institution’s public relations office on Tuesday in an attempt to get more information, specifically concerning what options customers will have for access to more than one ATM should an issue arise and how many jobs will be lost, if any, were not returned by press time.

This story will be updated if those calls are returned.

