July 19, 2021

Mississippi Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 55

By Special to the Item

Published 3:30 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Amite– On Monday, July 19, 2021, shortly after 5:00 AM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA 16 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Dominique Bailey of Magnolia, Mississippi.

The initial investigation revealed that Bailey was northbound on Interstate 55 in a 2002 Jeep Liberty. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep Liberty traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Jeep Liberty impacted a tree on the driver’s side.

Bailey was not properly restrained and sustained severe injuries during the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

