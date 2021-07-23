expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Men’s Golf Named GCAA All-Academic Team

By Special to the Item

Published 4:06 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Rebels Honored for Outstanding Team GPA

 

NORMAN, Okla. – The Ole Miss men’s golf team has been recognized as an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America, the organization announced Friday (July 23). Holding a team grade point average of 3.24 throughout the 2020-21 season, the Rebels earned the outstanding team academic award by easily cracking the minimum GPA needed (3.0) to be considered for the honor.

“I’m proud of the work our guys did not only on the course, but in the classroom as well,” said head coach Chris Malloy. “So many different challenges were faced this past year. The guys remained focused throughout and took care of business, proving to be great student-athletes.”

The men’s golf team is no stranger to having success in the classroom. Sophomore Veeti Mahonen and freshman Ludvig Eriksson produced 4.0 GPAs as nine Rebels earned academic honors from the SEC this past season Joining Mahonen on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll were Jack GnamThomas HoganCharlie MillerBrett SchellJackson SuberSarut Vongchaisit and Cecil Wegener. Meanwhile, freshman Kye Meeks landed on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

On the course, Ole Miss earned an NCAA Regional berth for the fourth straight championship season. Suber led the team with a pair of individual victories, collecting PING All-American Honorable Mention and First Team All-SEC accolades along the way.

For all Ole Miss Men’s Golf news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMGolf, on Instagram at OleMissMGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Golf.

More News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

News

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

News

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

News

William Carey University announces fall registration

News

Today is July 23, 2021

News

University Professor is One of Five Mississippians Appointed to PRSA College of Fellows

News

Pearl River massage therapy program receives hands-on donation

News

2022 Special Olympics USA Games Calls Upon Artists To Create Original Cauldron For Opening Ceremony

News

City of Picayune moves forward with MDOT agreement on adopting I-59 interchanges

News

Today is July 22, 2021

News

Affiliate of the Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6

News

Shreveport tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

News

Project safe neighborhoods cases result in two Shreveport men going to federal prison

News

Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180-million health care fraud scheme

News

AG Lynn Fitch reaches settlement with Santander for deceptive auto loan practices

News

Milford man admits receiving child sex abuse images through the Internet

News

Mississippi man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

News

Highland County man charged with attempted hate crime related to plot to conduct mass shooting of women, illegal possession of machine gun

News

Richlands man sentenced to prison time for possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosives device

News

Hyde-Smith votes to hit the brakes on starting infrastructure debate

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft of property suspects

News

Airport, roads and other projects discussed by Supervisors

News

Aldermen approve letter of support seeking funding for construction of new hospital

News

Today is July 21, 2021