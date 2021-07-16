Melanie Rush Magee, of Monticello, Mississippi, passed away at home on July 10, 2021, at the age of 77. Visitation will be Monday, July 19, 2021, at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Poplarville, Mississippi, from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M., with funeral services immediately following. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

A native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Mrs. Magee was a graduate of Vicksburg High School and of Mississippi State College for Women (MUW). Her lifelong love of learning led her to be a home educator for her youngest son and many of her grandchildren; at various times she also taught preschool, middle school mathematics, and tutored both math and science.

Mrs. Magee accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age, and faithfully served Him her entire life. Her love for God and His people was demonstrated daily to her family as a wife, mother, and grandmother; to her church family as a Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, and choir member; and to her students as a teacher, tutor, and mentor.

Mrs. Magee is survived by her three sons, Michael Magee of Poplarville, Kevin Magee (Laura) of Monticello, and Kyle Magee (Meghan) of Hattiesburg; fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild;

her brother, Nowell Rush (Michelle) of McLean, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Joyce Magee Spell (Robert), of Flora, Mississippi; six nieces and nephews, and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Magee, and her parents, Benjamin G. and Elouise S. Rush.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Vision 2020 Building Fund at Oak

Hill Baptist Church, 579 Oak Hill Road, Poplarville, MS 39470.