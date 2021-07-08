expand
July 10, 2021

MBI issues silver alert for Simpson County man

By Special to the Item

Published 2:41 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Alex Higgins of Mendenhall, MS, in Simpson County.

He is described as a white male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at about 3:00 pm in the 200 block of Dewitt Flint Road in Simpson County, wearing a light green shirt and green shorts.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Alex Higgins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alex Higgins, contact Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921.

