July 15, 2021

Jones

MBI issues silver alert for Prentiss woman

By Special to the Item

Published 2:25 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Shirley Jones of Prentiss, MS, in Jefferson Davis County.

She is described as a black female, five feet and four inches tall, weighing 134 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at about 3:00 pm near Tyrone Drive in Jefferson Davis County.

Family members say Shirley Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley Jones, contact Prentiss Police Department at 601-792-5169 or 601-792-5198.

