expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

Heather Hutchinson

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

By Special to the Item

Published 2:57 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 34-year-old Heather Hutchinson of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a white female, four feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the 2200 block of Hickory Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Heather Hutchinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.  If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Heather Hutchinson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

See attached photo.

More News

Attracting birds to your backyard

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attracting birds to your backyard

News

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

News

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

News

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

News

Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender of Attempted Enticement of a Minor

News

Nearly 80 Briefs Support Mississippi, Urging Supreme Court to Empower Women, Promote Life

News

Three Plead Guilty to their Roles in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

News

Community Center construction stalled

News

State health officials urge residents to get vaccinated

News

Biloxi Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter Following Vehicle Accident at Keesler Air Force Base

News

Today is July 30, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

SBA Announces Opening of Paycheck Protection Program Direct Forgiveness Portal

News

$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

GCVHCS to use mobile medical unit Aug. 4 at VFW Post 380 in Picayune

News

WCU, Mississippi Braves host Autism Awareness Day

News

Today is July 29, 2021

News

PRC SPCA holding pet sale to help cats and dogs find forever homes

News

Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

News

Today is July 28, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man

Education

Hornets to get new scoreboard

News

Hospital administrator asks public to get vaccinated due to increase in cases