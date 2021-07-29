MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

Update: The woman described in the press release below was found safe and sound.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jan Teresa Henry of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, July 26, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in the 2200 block of TV Road in Hinds County.

Jan Teresa Henry is believed to be in a 2004 gold Lexus ES 300 bearing MS tag HNW0639 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jan Teresa Henry suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jan Teresa Henry, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

See attached photo.