July 19, 2021

MBI issues missing/endangered child alert

By Special to the Item

Published 12:54 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Update: The child has been found and is safe.

 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Zion Amar Williams of Coldwater, MS, in Tate County.

He is described as a bi-racial male, weighing 27.4 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, July 18, 2021, at about 7:30 pm in the 700 block of Highway 306 in Tate County.

Zion Amar Williams is accompanied by Heather Cox, a white female wearing black or brown pants and a black string top shirt.

Zion Amar Williams and Heather Cox are believed to be in a white GMC crew cab truck pulling an 18 to 20-foot flatbed trailer traveling south on Highway 55.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zion Amar Williams and Heather Cox, contact Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.

