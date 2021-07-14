expand
July 15, 2021

M-Braves promote Indigo Diaz to M-Braves roster, activate Hendrik Clementina

By Special to the Item

Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

SEVIERVILLE, TN – The Atlanta Braves made four roster moves on Tuesday, impacting the Mississippi Braves roster before tonight’s 6:00 pm CT series opener at Tennessee. RHP Indigo Diaz was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome, and C Hendrik Clementina was reinstated from the Development List.
Diaz, 22, had 54 strikeouts and just 18 walks over 18 relief appearances and 54.0 innings for the High-A Rome Braves this season. He posted a 4-1 record and a 1.00 ERA, giving up runs in only four of his outings and logging more than an inning in eight of those. He struck out eight over 3.0 IP on June 28 vs. Greenville, walking one and striking out eight, The North Vancouver, B.C. native finished May 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA (1 ER/12.1 IP), 4 walks, 27 strikeouts in seven games.
The Atlanta Braves selected Diaz in the 27th round of the 2019 draft out of Michigan State. He went 2-4 with a 5.73 ERA and seven saves over 25 games in his one season at Michigan State in 2019. Before attending Michigan St., Diaz played two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, earning honorable mention NJCAA All-American honors as a sophomore. Diaz played high school ball at Handsworth Secondary School in Vancouver, B.C.

