expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

Local students named to Spring Hill College Spring 2021 Dean’s List

By Special to the Item

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

MOBILE, Ala. — More than 300 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Spring Hill College.

The following local students made the list:

Elizabeth Barrois of Picayune

Keena Jackson of Picayune

ABOUT SPRING HILL COLLEGE:

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body, and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill’s mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice, and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired, and transformed by their experiences.

More News

Attracting birds to your backyard

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attracting birds to your backyard

News

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

News

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

News

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

News

Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender of Attempted Enticement of a Minor

News

Nearly 80 Briefs Support Mississippi, Urging Supreme Court to Empower Women, Promote Life

News

Three Plead Guilty to their Roles in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

News

Community Center construction stalled

News

State health officials urge residents to get vaccinated

News

Biloxi Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter Following Vehicle Accident at Keesler Air Force Base

News

Today is July 30, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

SBA Announces Opening of Paycheck Protection Program Direct Forgiveness Portal

News

$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

GCVHCS to use mobile medical unit Aug. 4 at VFW Post 380 in Picayune

News

WCU, Mississippi Braves host Autism Awareness Day

News

Today is July 29, 2021

News

PRC SPCA holding pet sale to help cats and dogs find forever homes

News

Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

News

Today is July 28, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man

Education

Hornets to get new scoreboard

News

Hospital administrator asks public to get vaccinated due to increase in cases