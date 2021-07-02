expand
July 2, 2021

Lacombe Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12

By Special to the Item

Published 10:55 am Friday, July 2, 2021

Covington– On Thursday, July 01, 2021, shortly after 6:00 AM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12, just east of LA 21, in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Damarcus Jackson of Lacombe, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was westbound on I-12, in the left lane, in a 2008 Chevrolet HHR. For reasons still under investigation, the HHR veered onto the left shoulder and impacted a concrete traffic barrier. After impact, the HHR traveled across all westbound lanes of travel and ran off of the road to the right. The HHR then began to rollover before hitting multiple trees.

Due to the severity of the crash, at this time it is unknown if either occupant was properly restrained.  One occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

