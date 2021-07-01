Keith Bilbo

June 30, 2021

Funeral Services for Keith Bilbo, age 65, of Salem Community, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 am at Catahoula Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Catahoula Missionary Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com