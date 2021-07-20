expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Katie Lynn Cash, the Carriere woman who just graduated from the police academy, will be given a funeral with full honors on Saturday.

The proceedings will begin in Picayune at First Baptist Church of Picayune on July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., said Picayune City Manager Freddy Drennan. After the services from 3 to 3:45 p.m., a funeral procession that is expected to draw a heavy law enforcement presence will travel from Picayune to Waveland where the Waveland Police Department will provide a ceremony with full honors, complete with a 21 gun salute and taps.

Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast said his department made the offer to the family out of respect.

“We’re trying to do anything to help them, we owe her that,” Prendergast said.

Cash just recently completed the 11 week police academy in her efforts to become a sworn officer for the Waveland Police Department, graduating on Friday, July 16. Before that, Prendergast said she completed the field training officer program.

On Sunday, the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a collision on Highway 603. Cash sustained fatal injuries in that collision. She was off duty at the time of the collision.

Prendergast said Monday was to be her first day on the job.

She will be laid to rest at the Waveland city cemetery, located on Dufor Road.

More News

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

Ole Miss’ Corral selected to watch list for Davey O’Brien Award

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

Breaking News

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

News

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

News

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

News

Southern Pipe & Supply named top 100 workplace for millennials by Fortune Magazine

News

Mississippi Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 55

News

MBI issues missing/endangered child alert

News

MDNHA at The Delta Center named to National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network

News

Cash 3 Triples Pay Out Nearly $190,000!

News

Today is July 19, 2021

News

Fatal crash takes life of Carriere woman who just graduated police academy

News

Prepare for hurricane season with new home inventory app

News

Treasury returns $30 million in unclaimed money

News

USM Forms Partnership with Air Force Air University on Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science Program

News

Nurse practitioner arrested for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft

News

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

News

Federal Relief Resources for Renters and Landlords

News

LSU political communication area head Nathan Kalmoe’s ‘With Ballots and Bullets’ wins two prestigious book awards

News

Today is July 18, 2021

News

FBI asks for help identifying alleged bank robber

News

Being The Voice for The Voiceless: Rehabilitating Abused Animals

News

PRC School District holds budget hearing