July 2, 2021

Juanita Provost Macdonald

By Staff Report

Published 5:52 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

June 29, 2021

Juanita Provost Macdonald passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 6:40 AM at her home on Fourth Avenue, surrounded by her loving family.

Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Gray Macdonald Jr.; her father, William “Buddy” Provost; her mother, Sarah Nancy “Nannie” Lott; and her loving stepfather, Isaac Weston Lott.

She is survived by her five sons, Fred Gray Macdonald III (Gayle), Steven Nichols “Nicky” Macdonald, Kenneth James Macdonald, Kevin Weston Macdonald (Beth), and Jeffrey Lea Macdonald (Michelle); 14 Grandchildren and 30 Great Grandchildren.

Juanita was born in the Goodyear area of Picayune on November 5, 1928, about one mile from her current home on Fourth Avenue, where she resided and raised her five boys since 1956. Many great times and laughs were had at her home with her family and friends. Juanita was a “Picayune Original” who will be missed by all who knew her and enjoyed her great personality.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday July 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Picayune, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment will follow at Palestine Cemetery in Picayune. Immediately following the service, there will be a reception at the fellowship hall of the church.

Riemann Family Funeral HomE, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .

