July 1, 2021

Juanita Marie Burns Coulter

By Staff Report

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

June 29, 2021

Juanita Marie Burns Coulter of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 79.

Juanita was a native of Pearl River County and a member of Goodyear Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Brenda Burns and her beloved fur baby, Mei.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coulter; parents, James Prentiss Burns Sr. and Allie Bates Burns; brothers, J.P. Burns Jr. and Bobby R. Burns; sister, Dorothy Burns Penton.

A private service was held by family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

