Jackson Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

According to court records, on August 27, 2020, Timothy Dante Alexander, 28, robbed the Jackson Ice Company gas station on Jefferson Street at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows Alexander entering the store with a gun and walking behind the counter. Alexander pointed the gun at the store clerk and took approximately $1000 cash from the register. Alexander was later apprehended wearing the same clothing in the surveillance video, a backpack as seen in the video, a gun and approximately $1000 in cash.

Alexander was charged in a federal criminal indictment and pled guilty on April 13, 2021. He was sentenced on July 15, 2021 by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves to 84 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jackson Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chris Wansley.