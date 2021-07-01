expand
July 1, 2021

Irene Bilbo Mitchell

By Staff Report

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

June 29, 2021

Funeral Services for Irene Bilbo Mitchell, age 90, of Moss Point, MS, who passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Ralph Smith will officiate the service.

A native of Jackson County, MS, she’s a Retired Day Care Owner and a member of  Franklin Creek Baptist Church. Irene enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Artis Bilbo, and Lillie Jane Lee Bilbo; her sisters, and brother, Cora Mitchell, Flora Mitchell, Jesse Bilbo, Hester Bounds, Easter Lee, Annie Ruth Necaise, and Judy Johnson; and her great granddaughter, Madeline Grady Lyon.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 73 years, Onra Mitchell; her children, Allen Ray Mitchell, Patsy Gail Walters, Belinda Sue Fisher, and Randy Steven Mitchell; 8 Grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; her brother in law, J.L. Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

