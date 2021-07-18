expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2021

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

By Special to the Item

Published 11:55 am Sunday, July 18, 2021

Cites Mississippi Cases of Lost or Delayed Mail & Passports during Budget Review Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today stressed the need for greater accountability on the part of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in light of persistent and increasing customer service complaints.

Hyde-Smith, ranking member of the Senate Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, cited problems experienced by Mississippians during a subcommittee hearing Tuesday to review the FY2022 budget request for the USPS Office of Inspector General and USPS Service Issues.

“We consistently hear about service issues and delivery delays.  My constituents in Mississippi have told me repeatedly about delayed or lost passports, and Social Security checks,” Hyde-Smith said.

“Mistakes such as these and countless others can trigger unexpected financial burdens that we cannot expect everyday Americans to shoulder.  Ultimately, there needs to be greater accountability from the Postal Service on what it is doing to prevent these problems,” she said.

Hyde-Smith highlighted the case of 37 completed passports awaiting distribution that were lost or otherwise unaccounted for in the Memphis processing facility, and in another instance, a bride-to-be from Natchez stonewalled by the USPS as to whether her wedding invitations were merely delayed or completely lost.

“We have also had a similar problem with the delivery of Social Security disability checks.  Delayed or lost checks can have dire impact on Americans who rely on those funds,” Hyde-Smith said.

The Senator questioned USPS Inspector General Tammy L. Whitcomb on how her office could affect implementation of USPS reforms to resolve service issues.

Finally, Hyde-Smith credited the Office of the Inspector General for its narcotics program, which focuses on possession and distribution of illicit drugs by postal employees.

More News

EMCC claims 2020-21 NJCAA Softball Academic Team of the Year honors

Ole Miss Duo Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

News

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

News

Southern Pipe & Supply named top 100 workplace for millennials by Fortune Magazine

News

Mississippi Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 55

News

MBI issues missing/endangered child alert

News

MDNHA at The Delta Center named to National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network

News

Cash 3 Triples Pay Out Nearly $190,000!

News

Today is July 19, 2021

News

Fatal crash takes life of Carriere woman who just graduated police academy

News

Prepare for hurricane season with new home inventory app

News

Treasury returns $30 million in unclaimed money

News

USM Forms Partnership with Air Force Air University on Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science Program

News

Nurse practitioner arrested for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft

News

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

News

Federal Relief Resources for Renters and Landlords

News

LSU political communication area head Nathan Kalmoe’s ‘With Ballots and Bullets’ wins two prestigious book awards

News

Today is July 18, 2021

News

FBI asks for help identifying alleged bank robber

News

Being The Voice for The Voiceless: Rehabilitating Abused Animals

News

PRC School District holds budget hearing

News

Railroad upgrades, maintenance at Port Bienville

News

Lumpkin to continue to serve on MASS

Breaking News

Picayune Police officer fired after being arrested by FBI

News

Today is July 17, 2021