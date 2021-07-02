expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Help your local businesses

By Staff Report

Published 2:28 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

You know many local business owners and managers personally. It’s been a tough and challenging time for them. Looking ahead, the future is uncertain and not very predictable. That’s why our local businesses need your help. They sure would appreciate some insight into planned shopping over the next 12 months. Please support local business by participating in a shopping survey and sharing your upcoming shopping intentions. Click Here to help by taking the survey.

In addition to the appreciation from local businesses, you will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize as a way of saying thank you for supporting our community. Rest assured that your input will be kept totally confidential and not shared in any way. An independent research firm, Pulse Research, is conducting the survey for our local businesses.

Thanks again for your support. Your input is very important.

More News

Mississippi prison’s deputy warden charged with civil rights offense for beating inmate

Today is July 2, 2021

Help your local businesses

18-wheeler catches fire on Interstate 59 Friday morning, no injuries reported

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Mississippi prison’s deputy warden charged with civil rights offense for beating inmate

News

Today is July 2, 2021

News

Help your local businesses

News

18-wheeler catches fire on Interstate 59 Friday morning, no injuries reported

News

Altered checks leads to New Orleans man being arrested in Picayune for possessing child porn

News

Lacombe Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12

News

Texas Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Looting Native American Land

News

McHenry Man Sentenced to Over Eleven Years in Prison for Transporting Child Pornography

News

Picayune Main Street brings home award

News

Refresh gardens with a second start in July

News

Today is July 1, 2021

News

Hattiesburg man arrested for commercial burglary of Picayune Verizon Wireless

News

USDA, FCC, and NTIA Announce Interagency Agreement to Coordinate Broadband Funding Deployment

News

AG Lynn Fitch and DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell Launch Statewide Human Trafficking Campaign

News

MFC joins others in Wildland Firefighter Week of Remembrance

News

Governor Reeves Announces Creation of Governor’s Office of Military Affairs and Appoints Director

News

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Council Member Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

News

Business owners, community, step up to keep McNeill fireworks show going forward

News

Today is June 30, 2021

News

Three arrested for drug violations

News

Judge sentences Chesterfield man for sex trafficking

News

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

News

Man sentenced to five years for assault of police officer escapes while on way to jail

News

MBN arrests man for possession of multiple types of narcotics