expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Harvey L. Lott Jr.

By Staff Report

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

Harvey L. Lott Jr.

July 19, 2021

Funeral Services for Harvey L. Lott Jr., age 84, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 am at Liberty Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Liberty Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Charlie McNeil and Bro. Lynn Martin will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

News

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

News

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

News

William Carey University announces fall registration

News

Today is July 23, 2021

News

University Professor is One of Five Mississippians Appointed to PRSA College of Fellows

News

Pearl River massage therapy program receives hands-on donation

News

2022 Special Olympics USA Games Calls Upon Artists To Create Original Cauldron For Opening Ceremony

News

City of Picayune moves forward with MDOT agreement on adopting I-59 interchanges

News

Today is July 22, 2021

News

Affiliate of the Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6

News

Shreveport tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

News

Project safe neighborhoods cases result in two Shreveport men going to federal prison

News

Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180-million health care fraud scheme

News

AG Lynn Fitch reaches settlement with Santander for deceptive auto loan practices

News

Milford man admits receiving child sex abuse images through the Internet

News

Mississippi man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

News

Highland County man charged with attempted hate crime related to plot to conduct mass shooting of women, illegal possession of machine gun

News

Richlands man sentenced to prison time for possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosives device

News

Hyde-Smith votes to hit the brakes on starting infrastructure debate

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft of property suspects

News

Airport, roads and other projects discussed by Supervisors

News

Aldermen approve letter of support seeking funding for construction of new hospital

News

Today is July 21, 2021