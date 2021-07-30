expand
July 31, 2021

God’s Beautiful World

By Special to the Item

Published 9:30 am Friday, July 30, 2021

By Erlene Smith

He hath made everything beautiful in his time. Ecclesiastes 3:11a (KJV)

From early morning at the splendor of sunrise to the setting of the sun, we see God’s gracious handiwork all around us.

Each day God paints a brilliant blaze of colors at sunrise and erases it with the light of day. In the late evening, He paints a burst of orange, yellow, and mauve and erases it with the coming of the night.

God uses restful colors in creation to please our eyes: different shades of green for trees and grass, blue skies with cotton-white clouds, green and blue waters with ripples on the lakes and streams.

God creates beautiful birds of all colors: red, blue, brown and even black trimmed in red; all to sing various tunes for us to hear and enjoy.

One morning this week I had four red birds and three squirrels to come feed in my bird feeders at the same time.

Oh, the beauty of the night skies with galaxies of shining stars and the changing splendor of the moon; especially the full moon we have had this week!  I Corinthians 15:41 tells us: “The sun has one kind of glory, while the moon and stars each have another kind. And even the  stars differ from each other in their glory.” (NLT)

As we ride down Main Street in Poplarville, we see the Crepe Myrtles in full bloom creating amazing beauty. Our hearts are made glad, and we appreciate living in a small town full of beauty, peace, and tranquility.

Prayer: Lord, Thank You for creating a beautiful world for us to enjoy.

We praise Your Holy Name!

