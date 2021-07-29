expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

GCVHCS to use mobile medical unit Aug. 4 at VFW Post 380 in Picayune

By Special to the Item

Published 1:21 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

BILOXI, Miss. – In what represents the first time the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to use a capability designed to further the organization’s outreach efforts in rural communities, the organization’s newly acquired Medical Mobile Unit (MMU) is scheduled at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 380 in Picayune, Mississippi, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The MMU, a vehicle specifically designed to deliver primary care and other services to enrolled Veterans with limited access to VA healthcare services due to low population density, remoteness or limited local demand for specialized services, is scheduled to offer COVID-19 vaccinations during the four-hour outreach effort.

“The GCVHCS capability of providing these much-needed vaccinations to our Veterans, caregivers and other eligible beneficiaries in an area distant from VA health care facilities is something we champion,” said GCVHCS Associate Director of Patient Care Services and organization Nurse Executive Dr. M. Christopher Saslo. “We want every Veteran to know that we’re dedicated to ensuring they receive the care they deserve.”

The 30-foot vehicle, outfitted with a wheelchair lift, storage space for primary care medical equipment, a generator, sink, laboratory area and refrigerator, is designed for non-emergent medical procedures. GCVHCS Director Bryan C. Matthews said that although this outreach effort is centered primarily around providing COVID-19 vaccinations, plans to maximize the capabilities of the vehicle are being developed.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our services in the effort of rural health outreach,” Matthews said. “While the ongoing global health crisis has been a great focus, this mobile unit will allow us to reach even more Veterans and as we evolve this outreach opportunity, we hope to make this program one that offers a host of vaccinations, care and more to America’s heroes.”

Saslo added that in addition to providing COVID-19 vaccinations during the Aug. 4 event, GCVHCS employees will also be able to enroll Veterans not currently registered to receive VA health care services. He also reminded GCVHCS eligible beneficiaries that the MMU is not designed to function as an ambulance, and Veterans experiencing a medical emergency are encouraged to contact area emergency services.

MMU’s have been used by the VA for more than two decades, and the capabilities this vehicle offer can impact the quality of care the GCVHCS can provide.

Media interested in covering the delivery of the GCVHCS MMU are encouraged to contact GCVHCS Chief of Community and Public Affairs Vernon Stewart at vernon.stewart@va.gov or by calling 816-806-7571. Visiting media will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines in accordance with VA regulations and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

The Biloxi VA Medical Center and the Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City VA Clinics are all part of the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System (GCVHCS) which is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, and provide a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 77,000 Veterans.

More News

Attracting birds to your backyard

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attracting birds to your backyard

News

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

News

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

News

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

News

Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender of Attempted Enticement of a Minor

News

Nearly 80 Briefs Support Mississippi, Urging Supreme Court to Empower Women, Promote Life

News

Three Plead Guilty to their Roles in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

News

Community Center construction stalled

News

State health officials urge residents to get vaccinated

News

Biloxi Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter Following Vehicle Accident at Keesler Air Force Base

News

Today is July 30, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

SBA Announces Opening of Paycheck Protection Program Direct Forgiveness Portal

News

$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

GCVHCS to use mobile medical unit Aug. 4 at VFW Post 380 in Picayune

News

WCU, Mississippi Braves host Autism Awareness Day

News

Today is July 29, 2021

News

PRC SPCA holding pet sale to help cats and dogs find forever homes

News

Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

News

Today is July 28, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man

Education

Hornets to get new scoreboard

News

Hospital administrator asks public to get vaccinated due to increase in cases