expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

By Special to the Item

Published 5:00 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Jackson, Miss. – The former Mayor of Moss Point, Mississippi, and his wife were sentenced today for conspiracy to commit wire fraud relating to the Mayor’s Gala held in 2019, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, and Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Mario King was sentenced to 30 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.  He was also ordered to pay $6,937.98 in restitution and an $8,000 fine.

Natasha R. King was sentenced to a three-year term of probation with six months of home confinement.  She was also ordered to pay $6,937.98 in restitution and a $5,500 fine.

According to court documents, former Mayor Mario King, 33, and his wife Natasha R. King, 32, began soliciting funds in late 2018 for a Gala to be held on March 23, 2019, in Moss Point.   The written solicitation stated that the “gala honors and supports organizations that are making a difference for the mental health community.  Proceeds support the efforts of mental health in the City of Moss Point with a focus on the Moss Point School District, converting spaces into a therapeutic and innovative learning environment.”

On March 4, 2019, Mario King and Natasha R. King appeared together on WLOX television and described the event, stating that funds from the Gala were to be used to create safe spaces for mental health counseling in the Moss Point School District.

It was the understanding of those contributing to the Gala, either in the form of tickets purchased or contributions, that the proceeds from the Gala would go to the Moss Point School District. Some of the funds were used to pay for the cost of the Gala, but the remaining proceeds did not go to the Moss Point School District.  Instead, the defendants used the proceeds for personal purchases, including the down payment on the purchase of a vehicle, cash withdrawals and the payment of credit card debts involving charges to complete the purchase of a personal pet.

The Kings pled guilty on February 24, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie prosecuted the case.

More News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

News

Leader Of The Blood Hound Brims Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Racketeering, Narcotics, And Firearms Offenses

News

Former Moss Point Mayor and Wife Sentenced on Federal Fraud Charges

News

William Carey University announces fall registration

News

Today is July 23, 2021

News

University Professor is One of Five Mississippians Appointed to PRSA College of Fellows

News

Pearl River massage therapy program receives hands-on donation

News

2022 Special Olympics USA Games Calls Upon Artists To Create Original Cauldron For Opening Ceremony

News

City of Picayune moves forward with MDOT agreement on adopting I-59 interchanges

News

Today is July 22, 2021

News

Affiliate of the Oath Keepers Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6

News

Shreveport tax preparer sentenced to federal prison

News

Project safe neighborhoods cases result in two Shreveport men going to federal prison

News

Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180-million health care fraud scheme

News

AG Lynn Fitch reaches settlement with Santander for deceptive auto loan practices

News

Milford man admits receiving child sex abuse images through the Internet

News

Mississippi man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

News

Highland County man charged with attempted hate crime related to plot to conduct mass shooting of women, illegal possession of machine gun

News

Richlands man sentenced to prison time for possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosives device

News

Hyde-Smith votes to hit the brakes on starting infrastructure debate

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft of property suspects

News

Airport, roads and other projects discussed by Supervisors

News

Aldermen approve letter of support seeking funding for construction of new hospital

News

Today is July 21, 2021